|
|
Frances K. Zsolnay of Fairless Hills died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 73.
Born in Trenton, Mrs. Zsolnay had been a resident of Fairless Hills for the past 46 years, and was a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish.
She worked for the New Jersey Department of Taxation for more than 40 years until retiring in 2011.
She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Beloved wife of George M. III for 50 years, Mrs. Zsolnay was the loving mother of Jackie Hetzel (Jon), Jonnette Zsolnay, and George M. Zsolnay IV (Mary); and the devoted grandmother of Hannah and Sarah Hetzel and Connor Zsolnay. Frances also will be missed by her sisters, Margie LaRue (Richard) and Virginia Monson (Steve); and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111-2497.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020