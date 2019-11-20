Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Frances Arleth
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
Levittown, IL
Frances M. Arleth


1928 - 2019
Frances M. Arleth Obituary
Frances M. Arleth passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 90.

Frances was born in Philadelphia to John and Marjorie Winters. She was raised in Morrisville and lived for the past 68 years at her home in Levittown.

Frances was an employee of the State of New Jersey for 17 years, but the most important part of her life was her faith and family. Her great joy in life was raising her children and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish since its inception, belonged to the Regina Guild and was a Cub Scout den mother.

Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard L. Arleth Sr., her sons, James and Raymond, along with her mother, Marjorie, and stepfather, Alfred "Smokey" Lloyd, and beloved siblings, Elizabeth Arleth (Raymond), Ruth Nyere (Andy), Dorothy Latham (William), Joan Porecca (John), Janet Schofield (Bill) and John Winters Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Arleth (Sandy), David Arleth (Dwyn), and Thomas Arleth; her daughters, Donna Widmann, Mary R. Arleth (Alan), and Amy Kocak (Ken); daughters-in-law, Deborah Arleth and Cheryl Arleth; brother-in-law, William Schofield; and sister-in-law, Sarah Kroll (Henry); along with her best friend, Mae Grafenstine. She is also survived by her 16 much loved grand and great-grandchildren: Alisa, Richelle, David, Christina, Jerry, Daniel, Kyle, Amanda, Dana, Arielle, Alexandra, Tyler, and Jace, Matthew, Jamie and Braedon, as well as many much loved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. There will be no calling hours on Monday morning.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 20, 2019
