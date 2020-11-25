Frances "Fran" O'Keefe
Frances "Fran" (Bender) O'Keefe, age 82 of Dagsboro, DE and formerly of Preston, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 21, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late George and Matilda Bender.
Fran grew up in Bristol, PA and went to Bensalem High School, where she played on the varsity softball, basketball, and field hockey teams.
Fran was married to Robert James Lake for 34 years. They began their lives together in PA until her career with the IRS moved them to MD. Fran enjoyed working so much, that she worked until she was 78. She created a lot of cherished friendships with her co-workers.
In 1995, Fran married David O'Keefe. She enjoyed spending time with the family, going to the beach, and traveling. In the winters she spent her time "RV-ing" in South Padre Island, TX and Leesburg, FL with her siblings, George and Virginia. Fran was an active member of St. George's Methodist Church and enjoyed bible study.
Fran found pleasure in watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports and perform at school events and was very proud of them. She was the matriarch and instilled the importance of family. Fran valued and loved her family immensely and the love was returned tenfold. Besides her family, she had many close friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husbands: Robert James Lake and David O'Keefe; her son Robert James Lake, Jr; her sisters, Virginia Bell and Sally Zeisloft; and her brother, Robert Bender.
She is survived by her children: Kathleen Campbell, Linda Gibbs, and Lisa Rogers (Mike); her step-children: Robert O'Keefe (Anna), Julia Davis (George "Buck"), and John O'Keefe (Ginger "Gigi"); her grandchildren: Nicole Owens, Christen Nichols, Ryan Montgomery, Courtney Lake, Michael Gibbs, Shannon and Jessica Rogers, and Zachary Gibbs; her step-grandchildren: John and Cortney O'Keefe; her great-grandchildren: Nathan Owens, Trace Montgomery, Nya and Jaden Nichols, Caden Buchanan, and Emma Montgomery; her brother, George Bender (Virginia); her brother-in-law, Donald Bell II (Barbara); her sisters-in-law: Bertha Entwisle and Edith Puccio; her many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her countless friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public service. All are invited to join online for a live streamed funeral service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM. The stream can be accessed by visiting the following link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1103605
