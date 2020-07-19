Fran Rorer Greicius, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was 76.
Fran was born March 19, 1944 in Taft, Calif. and was the oldest daughter of the late L. Frank "Mickey" Rorer and Isabelle Crum Rorer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Greicius, in 1977.
Her childhood years were spent in Quakertown and Yardley, Pa. She was a 1962 graduate of Pennsbury H.S., and continued her education at Tulane University and two years later transferred to Moore College of Art in Philadelphia to become an Interior Designer.
After receiving her BFA degree in 1968, she had an outstanding career as a Lead Designer with Vincent Kling Architects, designing interiors for the Philadelphia Airport and The International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. Her outstanding work was recognized by receiving the S.M. Hexter Award as Interior of the Year for the project at the Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.
Fran lived an extraordinary life in Philadelphia, NYC, New Mexico, Ohio and Michigan. She enjoyed traveling to exotic places, and throughout her life she was consistently redefining her artistic talents in ceramics, silk screening and later became an entrepreneur. Her love of nature and animals were later defined while living in Ohio when she met Bill Sowers, an arborist and her companion for over 25 years. During this period of her life she started a landscape design and public relations business.
In 2019, Fran returned to New Mexico for health reasons and to have the support of family.
She is survived by her sisters, Louise Rorer Rosett (Walter) and Sherri Rorer Baker of Albuquerque, and Roxanne Rorer Stern (Robert) of Lake Tahoe, Nev.
For more information on the life of Fran Rorer Greicius or to leave a special message to the family, please visit forevermissed.com/fran-rorer-greicius/lifestory
