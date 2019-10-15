Home

Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Francis A. Iskra

Francis A. Iskra Obituary
Francis A. Iskra passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Manor Care Yardley. He was 81.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., son of the late Joseph and Mary Komenicky Iskra, he moved to Levittown in 1960 and had been a Bristol Borough resident for 46 years.

He received his B.S. from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre and a Master's in Elementary Education from the University of Scranton.

Mr. Iskra was a retired Reading, English and Social Studies teacher, working in the Bristol Township School District. He was a member of St. Mark Church, and the Men of St. Mark.

He took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens, sharing his bounty of vegetables with friends and neighbors. Mr. Iskra enjoyed going to dinner with his daughter and son-in-law and loved to putter around his yard, polka music and going to the casinos. He was proud of his Slovak heritage and enjoyed time spent with his many dogs over the years.

Husband of the late Dorothy Griffin Iskra, he is survived by his devoted daughter and son- in-law, Sarah E. and Dale Mastrull, his siblings, Magdalen I. Iskra, Martha Iskra, Cyril Iskra (Theresa), and Theresa Matrisciano, along with 15 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great- nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Matrisciano, his twin brother, Charles Iskra, and brothers, Joseph Iskra and Methodius Iskra.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday morning, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2019
