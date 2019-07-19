Home

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-6050
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
611 Knowles Ave
Southampton, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Francis C. McCafferty

Francis C. McCafferty Obituary
Francis C. McCafferty died peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was 74.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. 

Francis is survived by his loving wife, Loretta, his children, James McCafferty and Kelli McCafferty Zeldin, and his grandchildren, Sarah, Trevor, Tanner and Logan.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966.

Condolences and a full obituary can be viewed at the funeral home's web site below, search for Francis C. McCafferty.

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 19, 2019
