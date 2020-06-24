Francis C. "Frankie" Moore III of Georgetown, Calif. passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was 40.Born Jan. 8, 1979 in Yuma, Ariz., Frankie was the beloved son of Frank Jr. and Dorothea Moore, the loving brother of Scott Moore, and uncle to Jackson.Frankie was a graduate of Harry S. Truman High School and an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He traveled the world making friends everywhere he went. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.He is survived by his maternal grandfather, Terrance "Snuffy" Russell, his paternal grandparents, Frank and Harriet Moore, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Family and friends are invited to Frankie's Life Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Beck/Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.Beck/Givnish Funeral Home,Levittown