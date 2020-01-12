|
Francis Jerome Carroll passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was 93.
Born in Manhattan, Mr. Carroll has been a resident of Lower Bucks County for 63 years. He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Levittown, where he served as an usher and lector. He was a past president of the Parent Teacher Association.
Mr. Carroll was a teacher in the Neshaminy School District for 35 years, and also taught Adult Basic Education in the Philadelphia School District.
Mr. Carroll also was employed as the manager of the former Bambergers Department Store.
He was a friend of Bill W. In addition, he worked and volunteered at the Rescue Mission of Trenton for 30 years, retiring at the age of 90.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Dooley), he was the loving father of Jane Carroll (Edmund Armstrong), Kieran Carroll, Mary Chamberlain (Thomas), Andrew Carroll (Kathleen), Michael Carroll (Janis), Eileen Shellenberger (Robert), Susan Limongelli, and Edward Carroll. Francis was the devoted grandfather of Casey, David, Miranda, Matthew, Nicholas, Charlotte, Valerie, Rebecca, Brendan, Kelly, Christopher, Erin, Nina, Joseph, and the late Shane; and proud great grandfather of five. He also will be missed by his brother-in-law, James Dooley (Patricia); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, followed by Rite of Committal at Tullytown Cemetery. Mr. Carroll's family is inviting everyone to wear a "bit o green" in honor of his Irish heritage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of Trenton, 98 Carroll St., Trenton, NJ 08609 or Good Friends Inc., P.O. Box 165, 868 W. Bridge Street, Morrisville, PA 19067.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020