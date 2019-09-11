|
Francis C. McClain passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pickering Manor Home in Newtown, Pa. He was 92.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary McClain; his brothers, Lawrence, Ernest, and Bernard; his sisters, Louise and Erna; his first wife, Beatrice Osborn McClain; and his daughter, Brenda Lee McClain.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
As a child, Frank worked in the fields of Tyler Estate before joining the Navy and leaving his childhood sweetheart behind. He was a U.S. Navy veteran for 26 years, served in three wars, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam, as a Chief Gunner's Mate, where he was in charge of the maintenance and repair of the weapons on various ships.
Once he retired from the Navy he worked with his brother Larry in the ornamental concrete business before working and retiring at Florida Steel, where he was a millwright.
He resided in Florida for most of his life before reconnecting with his "childhood" sweetheart, Sara. Frank and Sara had a special bond that was never broken. After many years apart they were reunited again and were married for 27 blessed years. The love between them was unshakeable. Unfortunately their time together sadly ended when his beloved Sara passed away 11 months ago. Frank's love for her continued, but his heart was broken. Frank (Pop-Pop Frank) was never alone, all of Sara's kids, grandkids and great grandkids were always around to keep him company until he was reunited once more with his beloved wife.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sara (Byelich) McClain; sons, Michael and Jerry; daughter, Martha; son-in-law, Stan; and grandson, Raymond.
He is survived by her children, Howard and his wife, Lena, daughter-in-law, Lori, son-in-law, Charles, Doris and her husband, Ken, Susan and her husband, Dan, David and his wife, Jodi, Lori and her husband, Paul, Jim and his wife, Julie, Sara and her husband, Joe, Marijean, Terri and her husband, Dominic, and Mark and his wife, Tasha, along with her 37 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
Frank's family will receive friends and relatives from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Newtown, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, to commemorate Frank's life, a donation may be sent to Pickering Manor Home, 226 N. Lincoln Ave., Newtown, PA 18940, or the organization of your choosing.
