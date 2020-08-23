Francis J. Farmer of Woodbury, formally of Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital. He was 82.
Born in Philadelphia to Patrick and Mary Farmer (McFadden) and raised in Erdenheim, Pa. Frank proudly served in the US Air Force as an Air Policeman where he was stationed in Morocco, North Africa.
Frank is survived by his son, James F. Farmer (Edie), step children, Scott Cochrane (Rhonda), Danae Miller, eight grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Alex, Evan, Dana, Emilie, Ashley and Victoria, two great grandchildren, Rory and Ella, sister Mary and brother John. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Brenda (nee Fehr) and his loving partner, Joan Ippoliti, son, Michael, daughter, Beth, stepson, Eric, brother Peter.
Frank was a hard-working man with a strong set of morals and ethics. He started his career in banking, working his way up as Executive Vice President with First Federal Savings and Loan. Frank believed in people and was willing to take a risk so people could attain their dream of home ownership or start a small business. After leaving First Federal, Frank founded The Patrick Corporation, a mortgage brokerage business. Frank retired from Patrick Corporation but found retirement was not for him. Frank returned to work in Finance with the County of Bucks for 17 more years. Frank had a true commitment to his community, he served as Mayor of Langhorne Manor and as a member of the Boro Council. His involvement didn't stop there, he also served as Chairman of Bucks County Red Cross, member of the Board of Bucks County Technical High School, member of the Middletown Republican Club, member of the Neshaminy School Authority, past Treasurer of the Neshaminy School Board, past Treasurer of the Bucks County Vocational School Joint Board, member of the Langhorne Manor Higher Education Authority, member of the Board of Trustees Penryn School, past member of the Easter Seal Society, past member of the Leukemia Society
of Southeastern Pennsylvania, member of the Men's Club Langhorne Presbyterian Church, past President of Institute of Financial Education, past President Society of Savings and Loan Mortgage Officers. Frank was instrumental in fund raising to increase transportation access for the Veterans of Bucks County. He was also a long-term member of the Torresdale-Frankford Country Club.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Dunn-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 South Bellevue Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047.
Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Bensalem.
Memorial donations can be made to Salute 2 Serve, Inc. at salute2serve.com
(a local Bucks County Charity for homeless veterans). Memories and condolences can be shared at the website below.
