Francis J. Grube III died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Warwick, Pa. He was 78.Born and raised in the Philadelphia area, he was a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School. He then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a hydraulic mechanic, where he maintained Cll9 and C130 Aircrafts.After his service, he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a Movement Director. Ultimately, Frank retired in 2016 from the insurance industry, where he worked for 42 years as an agent for New York Life Insurance Company, under Francis J. Grube Insurance Agency in Richboro.Frank was an active participant in his community; he supported and coached both baseball and football in the Northampton Athletic Association. He loved to golf and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed traveling and spending summers with family and friends in Wildwood, N.J.Frank will be missed tremendously by his children, Lisa A. Mattox, Francis J. Grube IV and Julie A. Coakley; his grandchildren, Amber Galasso, Liam Coakley and Quinn Coakley; and his sister, Evelyn Coyle.Following current health and safety guidelines, and with the use of masks, relatives and friends are invited to greet Frank's family from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. His committal will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown, Pa., immediately following for family and close friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.