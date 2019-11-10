|
|
Francis J. Hetherington passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was 80.
Frank was a good man, and a loving husband and father. He was married to Maryanna (Peranteau) for 54 years, who preceded him in death in 2014. Together they had three children, Catherine, Susan, and Francis III plus five grandchildren.
Frank graduated from LaSalle High School, then served four years in the U.S. Navy. Frank went on to work at Rohm & Haas for 37 years, first as an Electrical Instrument Mechanic where he received his Associate degree in Electrical Instrumentation from DeVry University. Frank went on to be a Plant Supervisor at Rohm & Haas before he retired.
Frank's greatest pleasures in his life were vacationing with his family, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, talking about God and his faith, and taking his dog for long walks.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Anselm's Church followed by a funeral Mass at noon. There will be a lunch for friends and family at the Clubhouse Diner on Street Road after Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the "".
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019