Francis J. "Frank" Kelly of Holland, Pa. died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown. He was 81.
Born in Philadelphia, Frank was the son of the late Vincent J. and Margaret McCullough Kelly.
Frank founded Frank Kelly Builders in 1957 and was still running the business currently, along with his family, until his passing. They were known for quality workmanship of single family and multi family homes, along with many commercial projects throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties and in New Jersey. In 1976, Frank Kelly developed and built Twining Village and Twining Manor, a senior living facility with all levels of independent, assisted and skilled care.
Frank played a very active part in the community, having served on the committee for the Heart Fund Association and on several boards of St. Mary Medical Center and Lower Bucks Hospital, as well as being the former president of the Northampton Builders Association and the Bucks County Builders Association, both organizations recognized for honesty and integrity in the building industry.
Frank was a boat captain and was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed sport fishing of all kinds up and down the east and west coasts and in Alaska and Mexico. He was an avid hunter and looked forward to hunting trips with close friends.
Frank was the owner of Kelly Racing, which participated in many NASCAR events along the east coast for many years. He knew the nuts and bolts of car engines and was able to make them perform and was the winner of many events.
He will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye and infectious laugh.
Frank is survived by his four sons, Joseph Kelly (Denise) of Holland, Michael Kelly (Diane) of Southampton, James Kelly (Donna) of Ocean City, N.J., and Matthew Kelly (Amy) of South Sterling, Pa. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Kurz, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Frank's family will receive condolences from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland. Interment will be held privately at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 26, 2019