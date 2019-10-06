Home

Francis J. Motz Jr.

Francis J. Motz Jr. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was 92. Frank was born in Bristol, son of the late Agnes and Francis J. Motz Sr. He attended St. Mark Catholic Church and School.

Frank served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as a boiler inspector at Badenhausen, and retired from U.S. Steel. Upon his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Neshaminy School District.

Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn Crozier Motz; his grandson, Michael Motz Jr.; his sisters, Dorothea Sweeney and Eleanor Motz, and his brother, Paul J. Motz.

Frank is survived by his son, Michael Motz of Roaring Branch, Pa.; his sister, Mary Rowan (Don) of Delanco, N.J., three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019
