Francis J. Murray in his 95th year was called home on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on October 2, 1924, he went to north catholic. WWII Vet Normandy Omaha Beach 29th division, 2nd wave. He went on to Saint-lo, was wounded, then was re-assigned to the 95th division, he went on to metz. Battled in N. France, Central Europe, Ardennes, Rhineland. He was wounded again trying to take the Hitler bridge on May 3, 1945. Recipient of three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and a silver star. He came home and worked many jobs, he was a teamster truck driver for 40 years.
Preceded in death by wife Alberta, son William, and grandson Daniel J. Survived by his children Francis J., Joseph (Debbie), Daniel B. (Gail), Francis J. IV, and Donna. Francis is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and five great-greats.
We would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Twining Village for their kind and caring compassion. Funeral Services will be held at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 on Monday Oct. 7, 2019. Viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lamb Funeral Home
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
