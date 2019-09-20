|
|
Francis J. Priest of Levittown passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Nazareth Hospital Hospice Unit. He was 63.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Levittown, he was the son of the late Joan Barna and Charles Priest Sr.
Francis is survived by his lifelong companion, Dawn Mills, his brothers, Charles (Carol) and John, and three nieces, Candace Priest, Bridget Lukaszewski (John) and Juliet Priest. He is also survived by two great nieces, Angelina and Carli, and one great nephew, Joshua, and will be greatly missed by his lifelong best friend, Garrett.
Frank will be remembered for his kind heart and great sense of humor.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 20, 2019