Francis Joseph Beck of Churchville, Pa. and Surf City, N.J., passed away on July 14, 2020. He was 92.



Frank was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a U.S. Army veteran and graduate from LaSalle University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for over 35 years as an Engineer for Honeywell, developing technology that led to four patents in his name. In addition to his family, his two biggest passions were listening to classical music and being a ham radio operator. Frank was a parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Ivyland, Pa. and St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Brant Beach, N.J.



Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Imelda, and brothers-in-law, Joseph, James and Charles. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy; three sons, Francis Jr. and his wife, Angel, Andrew and his wife, Michele, and Robert; along with four grandchildren: Marleigh, Alexander, Andrew and Jonathan, and his daughter-in-law, Michelle.



A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Burial will follow at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church at the above address.



Riggs Funeral Home



Forked River, N.J.



