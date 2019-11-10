Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Francis M. Donovan III

Francis M. "Fran" Donovan III of Levittown died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. He was 62.

The beloved husband of Rita for 36 years, Fran was the loving father of Amy Shields (Raymond), and Katy Donovan; and devoted grandfather of Penelope and Everly.

He was the brother of Christine Wright (Edward), Colleen Wojnarowicz (Leonard), and the late Sharon Brophy; and will be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019
