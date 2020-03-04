|
Francis P. Breen passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was 91.
Francis was born and raised in Philadelphia, but after getting married he and his wife moved to Andalusia to start a family. During his time in Andalusia, he was a devoted parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.
He served his country during the Korean War and was an employee of Rohm and Haas for 33 years.
The most important thing to Frank was his family. He loved being a Husband, a Dad, and a Pop-Pop. To complete the family, he always had a dog as he rescued several through the years.
He was the beloved husband for 66 years to the late Elizabeth (Wolfe); the loving father of Francis Jr. and Bethanne Vigliotti (Angelo); cherished grandfather of Mark, Frank and Megan; and the devoted great- grandfather of Rylan, Cameron and Adalynn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Donations in Frank's name may be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 4, 2020