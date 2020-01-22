|
|
Francis Patrick "Frank" Golden passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 65.
Frank was born in Philadelphia to Elizabeth (O'Hagan) and John Golden. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anne.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary
Ellen; daughter, Sarah; step-children, Michael Costello, Mary Kate Black, Jack Costello, Jim Costello, and Liz Costello; grandchildren, Grace, Owen, Lauren, and
Charlie; siblings, Elizabeth Paciolla, Marianne Dotzmn (Richard),
Thomas Golden (Mindy), and Patrice Blanchard (Robert); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Frank's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Katherine of Siena Church located at 9700 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Frank's family has requested donations in his name be made to Special Olympics of Bucks County, 3535 Rockview Drive, Bristol, PA 19007.
Condolences may be sent to Frank's family by visiting www.mcghee
funeralhome.com.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 22, 2020