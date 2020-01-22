Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Patrick Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Patrick Golden Obituary
Francis Patrick "Frank" Golden passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 65.

Frank was born in Philadelphia to Elizabeth (O'Hagan) and John Golden. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anne.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary

Ellen; daughter, Sarah; step-children, Michael Costello, Mary Kate Black, Jack Costello, Jim Costello, and Liz Costello; grandchildren, Grace, Owen, Lauren, and

Charlie; siblings, Elizabeth Paciolla, Marianne Dotzmn (Richard),

Thomas Golden (Mindy), and Patrice Blanchard (Robert); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Frank's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Katherine of Siena Church located at 9700 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Frank's family has requested donations in his name be made to Special Olympics of Bucks County, 3535 Rockview Drive, Bristol, PA 19007.

Condolences may be sent to Frank's family by visiting www.mcghee

funeralhome.com.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -