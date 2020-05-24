Home

Francis R. Boggs Obituary
Francis R. Boggs passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was 85.

He was born in Wilmington, Delaware and had been a longtime resident of Fairless Hills. Francis proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed for many years as a freight man for Highway Express.

Francis was an avid sports fan he especially enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles; but he truly enjoyed playing golf!

Francis is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean M. Boggs, his brother, Michael (Marie), and sisters, Jane Armento (Michael) and Mary Boggs. He is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020
