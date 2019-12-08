Home

Francis R. Hibbs Obituary
Francis R. Hibbs of Levittown passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He was 27.

Preceded in death by his father, Francis T. Hibbs, Frank is survived by his mother, Patricia (Reice) Hibbs; and other extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to Frank's Life Celebration at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, followed by his memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church, 1515 Wistar Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019
