Francis Schwendeman
Francis Schwendeman of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 82.

Born in Croydon to the late Frank and Josephine Schwendeman, Francis was a proud U.S. Army veteran with the 101st Airborne Division and a retired longtime Rohm and Haas employee.

He enjoyed boating, skydiving, and fishing. Francis also was a big sports fan especially of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faith (Jones) Schwendeman, and his sister, Betty Hackett, Francis is survived by his children, Donna MacPherson (Ron), Gwen Mazzeo (Ron), and Frank Schwendeman (Stephanie), and his grandchildren, Shannon MacPherson, Ron MacPherson, Erica Zee (Doug), Dana Mazzeo, Jake Schwendeman, and Jessica Schwendeman.

Due to current events, services for Francis will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Francis' honor may be made to the SPCA at aspca.org/donate.

To share your fondest memories of Francis, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home, Langhorne

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Fran, our sincere condolences to you and your family.
Marc and Lois Snyder
May 28, 2020
Love you Dad I will miss you
Fran Schwendeman
Son
