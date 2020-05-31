Francis Schwendeman of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 82.
Born in Croydon to the late Frank and Josephine Schwendeman, Francis was a proud U.S. Army veteran with the 101st Airborne Division and a retired longtime Rohm and Haas employee.
He enjoyed boating, skydiving, and fishing. Francis also was a big sports fan especially of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faith (Jones) Schwendeman, and his sister, Betty Hackett, Francis is survived by his children, Donna MacPherson (Ron), Gwen Mazzeo (Ron), and Frank Schwendeman (Stephanie), and his grandchildren, Shannon MacPherson, Ron MacPherson, Erica Zee (Doug), Dana Mazzeo, Jake Schwendeman, and Jessica Schwendeman.
Due to current events, services for Francis will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Francis' honor may be made to the SPCA at aspca.org/donate.
Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home, Langhorne
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.