Francis Himes
Francis W. Himes

Francis W. Himes Obituary
Francis W. Himes (Fran), 55, of Levittown, Pa., was called to eternal rest on April 18, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia for 30 years.

Fran loved to golf and couldn't get enough of it. He loved spending time with his wife Pattie and vacationing in Disney. He will be sadly missed by his children, Kristen and Jeff, they will never forget his infectious laugh. He treasured his best buddy, his dog Jake.

He was the son of the late Francis. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Himes. He was the beloved father of Kristen McKay and Jeffrey Himes; the cherished pop pop of Amber; and brother of Nancy Collier (Jim) and Dorothy Himes (Harry). He will be sadly missed by his mother-in-law, Kitty, and brother-in-law, Michael Riley (Lisa). He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews and so many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and also from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, Pa., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church. Burns Funeral Home,

Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
