Francis W. "Frank" LaPolla of Levittown passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home. He was 71.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Frank had been a life long resident of Lower Bucks County. He graduated from Bishop Egan High School in 1966, and received his Bachelor of Art Education degree from Midwestern College in Denison, Iowa.
Frank had been a resident of Middletown Township for the past 22 years, and was a member of Queen of the Universe parish.
Since the age of 16, Frank had been employed with Acme Markets at various locations, including Levittown and Morrisville, retiring in 2015.
He was a member of the Philadelphia Modifiers Car Club since 1976, and the National Street Rod Association since 1973.
Beloved husband of Donna for 44 years, Frank was the loving father of Christina Gillespie (Jared) and Tony LaPolla; and devoted grandfather of Maeve.
A son of the late Angelo and Clara LaPolla, Frank is survived by his brother, Angelo LaPolla (Helen); sisters, Kathy Park (Terry), Vicki Winslow (Saylor), Vonnie Fisher (John) and Maryann Bohl (Keith); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov 1, and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov 2, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov 2, at Queen of the Universe Church followed by Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org)
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019