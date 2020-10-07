1/
Francis W. Ludwig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis W. Ludwig of Richboro, Pa. and Ocean City, N.J. died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Joann M. (Backich) Ludwig, the father of Kristin A. Garrett (Jason) and Andrew A. Ludwig, Pop Pop of Fritz A. Ludwig, and brother of Helen L. Testa.

Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Vincent dePaul R.C. Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, where friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines face masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fran's name may be made the MS Society, 20 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Mannal Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.mannalfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved