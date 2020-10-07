Francis W. Ludwig of Richboro, Pa. and Ocean City, N.J. died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.He was the beloved husband of the late Joann M. (Backich) Ludwig, the father of Kristin A. Garrett (Jason) and Andrew A. Ludwig, Pop Pop of Fritz A. Ludwig, and brother of Helen L. Testa.Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Vincent dePaul R.C. Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, where friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines face masks must be worn and social distancing observed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fran's name may be made the MS Society, 20 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.Mannal Funeral Home,Philadelphia