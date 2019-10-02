|
|
Francis Xavier Gill, of Lake Ariel, PA, in Lake Township, Wayne County died peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was 64.
Born in Philadelphia on May 24, 1955, Frank was raised in Levittown, PA. He was a 1973 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School also in Levittown. He served in the Army National Guard from 1975 until his honorable discharge in 1981. He was a volunteer firefighter at Levittown Fire Co. #2 during the mid 1970's. In 1990, Frank graduated with an Associate degree in Specialized Technology from Pennco Tech in Bristol, Pa. He was most recently employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Tobyhanna, PA for the past 10 years.
Frank was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers fan, avid music lover and had a soft spot for animals. He was generous, warm and fun loving with a wonderful sense of humor and had a penchant for giving everyone he knew a nickname.
He was the loving son of the late Robert J. Gill and Margaret R. Gill (nee Campbell). He was the beloved husband of 28 years to Mandy Gill (nee Melsky) and loving father to Melissa Hoskins and Melanie Smith (John). He was a wonderful grandfather to Dustin and Camry Smith. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Keephart (James), Elizabeth Gill, Mary Gill and Theresa Stumpo (Michael).
In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, Brooke Bieling (Peter), Adam Keephart (Nicole), Robert Keephart, Kathleen, Michael and Matthew Stumpo and a great niece Amaya Keephart. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at 11 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church located at 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. Interment will be private.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 2, 2019