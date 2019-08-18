|
Frank A. Jablonski passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the age of 81.
A loving husband and devoted father, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail (Silverstein), his son, David M. (Lisa), and daughter, Michelle Farrell (Rod). He was Papa to Michael Jablonski and Bella Farrell.
Frank was born and raised in South Amboy, N.J., served in the U.S. Air Force and then lived in Middletown, N.J. for 32 years, during which time he worked at Fort Monmouth as a contract specialist. For the last nine years, he resided in Levittown, Pa., where he was a communicant and usher at Queen of the Universe Church.
He had a passion for soccer and was a state referee, state referee instructor, assignor and assessor for over 35 years in New Jersey. In Pennsylvania, he joined the Hulmeville Soccer Association and was a member of the Board of Directors.
A fun-loving guy, he was an active member of the Falls Township Senior Center.
As a last selfless act, he was an organ donor to the Gift of Life Program.
He is also survived by three brothers, Alfred (the late Sue) of Bluffton, S.C., Leon (Doris) of Georgetown, Texas, and Albert of Columbus, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Theresa (Krzyzkowski - Cross) Jablonski.
Friends and family of Frank Jablonski will gather for a family visitation at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. He will be interred at a later date at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 466, Lyme, CT 06371, or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
