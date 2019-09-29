|
Frank B. Pulsinelli of Newtown died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 and was reunited with his son, Edward Michael Pulsinelli who passed away before him. He was 90.
Frank was the beloved husband of Carol Lynn Butterton Pulsinelli, whom he married on May 29, 1965 and together with her shared 54 years of marriage.
Born in Washington, N.J., he was the son of the late Dominic and Frances Fazio Pulsinelli.
Frank graduated from Washington High School where he was a talented athlete, having received varsity letters in baseball, football, wrestling, and basketball. He would go on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from LaSalle University and lead a long and storied career with Graber Lumber and Bucks Lumber, devoted to his work up until the time of his illness and passing.
Frank served honorably and proudly with the United States Army during the Korean War. During that time he was the first Radar Guided Missile Specialist out of Ft. Bliss, TX and was eventually headquartered in Philadelphia to protect the Mid-Atlantic Region of the United States. He worked hard for all of his many accomplishments; a true success in any challenge he took on.
One of Frank's greatest joys in life was his garden and his passion for it showed, most especially in the abundant and flawless tomato crops he cultivated each year. The only thing that brought him more happiness than working in his garden was sharing the fruits and vegetables of his labor with those he loved.
Although words cannot express how much he was loved by his wife, family, and friends, Frank will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and quiet nature. He was often a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened and it was crystal clear how observant he was of everything going on around him. He was straightforward, intuitive, and brimming with love and pride for his family, his friends, and his work. He will be dearly missed but not forgotten.
In addition to his beloved wife Carol Lynn,Frank is survived by his daughters: Jill Goldberg and Dr. Steven Goldberg of Newtown, and Pamela Westermann and Robert Westermann of Newtown. He also leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Gail Pulsinelli; grandchildren, Melanie, Krissy, Taylor, Cole, Zoe, Mason, Sonia, and Chase; and his brother, Dominic Pulsinelli (Shirley).
In addition to his son and his parents, Frank was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Frank's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until his Funeral Service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. His interment with Military Funeral Honors will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or you may consider planting a tree in his memory.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019