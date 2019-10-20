|
|
Frank C. Arrison died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his Wrightstown home with family members by his side. He was 90.
Born in Philadelphia, Frank was the son of the late Robert Alexander and Rhandena Christian Arrison. Upon graduation from Lehigh University, he married the love of his life, Margaret "Molly" Jameson, who preceded him in death. Their mutual love and devotion created a bond that lasted over 60 years.
A man with intuition and vision, Frank was the founder of a precision glass fabrication company (later run by his son). Its success was largely due to the practical application of his mechanical creativity and ingenuity. Together with his late wife he authentically restored a 1750 Bucks County stone farmhouse with hands-on work and self-taught craftsmanship. His woodworking artisanship can also be seen in full- scale furniture, exquisitely detailed miniatures and ship models scaled with delicate precision.
His love of the outdoors and travel started as a child and continued with many European car trips and island vacations. Acting as the family travel agent, he planned many unique trips which included the children, instilling in them the importance of family ties. He enjoyed skiing, playing tennis, discovering good restaurants and kissing the goats Molly and he raised.
Frank was a modest man – devoted, generous, selfless and loving to all his family. He is survived by his son, Chip and his wife, Betsy; his daughter, Peggy White and her husband, Glenn; four married grandchildren, Michael Arrison (Emily), Laura Kraucunas (Colin), David Richard (Tara) and Stephen Richard (Missy), and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving companion of five years, Susan Larson, who brought joy to his life.
He filled our lives and leaves an aching hole in all our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Frank's family from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the family farmhouse in Newtown. Funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions of a goat in Frank's memory may be made to Heifers International: www.heifer.org/gift-catalog/animals/gift-of-a-goat.html.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2019