Frank Costantino of Yardley, Pa. passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 94.

Born in Trenton, N.J. to the late Frank and Rosa Costantino, he was a proud U.S. Marines veteran.

Frank was a hard worker and loving family man and enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra and loved his dogs. He was a member of the Morrisville Elks Lodge 2023.

Preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Margaret Costantino, Frank is survived by his loving and loyal wife, Marie (Briscoe) Costantino; his daughters, Arlyn Geruc (the late John) of Fairless Hills, Pa., Angel Termen of Hamilton, N.J., Kimberly Schimpf (Wayne) of Levittown, Pa., and Robin Cunliffe (Robert) of New Hope, Pa.; and his sons, Frank Costantino Jr. (Maryanne) of Hamilton, N.J., James Costantino (Tina) of Hilltown, Pa., and Robert Costantino of Yardley, Pa. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his brother, James Costantino (Ellen) of Hamilton, N.J.

Due to current events, services for Frank will be held at an undetermined later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at  www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 6, 2020
