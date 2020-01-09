|
Frank Danesi of Westminster, Md. died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Golden Crest Assisted Living. He was 93.
Born Aug. 10, 1926 in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Carlo Danesi and Theresa Cifarrels Danesi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Danesi of Southampton, Pa.
Frank was a longtime resident of Southampton and was a World War ll veteran. In his younger years, he was known as the "Mr. Fixit" of Harding Rd. and Maple Ave. He worked as an aerospace technician for General Electric for many years.
He is survived by his son, Frank Danesi Jr. of Las Vegas, his stepdaughter, Dottie Gaudioso and husband, Nick, of Westminster; four grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Warren and wife, Dr. Cheryl Warren, of Maryland, Matthew Warren and fiancée, Dawn, of Ohio, Anastasia Weis and husband, Marcus, of Las Vegas, and Cody Danesi of Boulder City, Nev., and seven wonderful great grandchildren!
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Frank has requested that in lieu of funeral services, his ashes are spread in the Pacific Ocean where he served on Navy Destroyers during WWII.
