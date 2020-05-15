Home

Frank G. Miller, of Morrisville, Pa. passed away on May 12, 2020. He was 62.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Sandra (Walters); his step-son Eric Comisky; and his siblings David, Jeffrey, and Cindy Sathra.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Joyce (Protzman) Miller.

Frank enjoyed going to the stockcar races and restoring his classic cars, especially his mustangs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, once the restrictions due to COVID-19 have been lifted.

Beck Givnish

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 15, 2020
