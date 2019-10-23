|
Frank G. Shaw Jr. of Holland died peacefully, surrounded by his loving and devoted family, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was 79.
Frank was the beloved husband for 60 years to Eleanor M. Shavell Shaw.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank G., Sr. and Gertrude Johnson Shaw, and the loving father of the late Angela Stevenson.
Frank was a proud graduate of Villanova University who had a long and successful career as a Federal Agent in the Criminal Investigation Unit at the Internal Revenue Service. Since his retirement, Frank drove for Bucks County Digital and was also a Conductor on the New Hope-Ivyland Railroad.
During his earlier years, Frank had a great interest in Auto Racing and had spent many weekends with his brothers at the Langhorne Speedway, but as time moved on and a family grew Frank became devoted to his wife and daughters interests.
Frank will be greatly missed but eternally remembered by everyone as a loving and devoted husband, father, Grandpop, Poppy, G G-Pop, brother, and friend.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor, Frank is survived by his loving children, Christine Ward and her husband, Daniel, of Yardley, Pa., Margery Miller and her husband, Robert, of Beach Haven, N.J., Constance MacTough of Philadelphia, and Carmella Shaw of Flemington, N.J. He is also survived by his brothers, Harry and Charles Shaw, his 13 dear grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Frank's family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for the care and love they gave to him and his family.
Frank's family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until his memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Hospice Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019