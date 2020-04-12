|
|
Frank G. Zurlo, formerly of Yardley, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Chandler Hall. He was 88.
Born in New York City, he later moved to Yardley and graduated from Morrisville High School in 1951. He then received his Bachelor's degree in Education from Penn State.
Mr. Zurlo was a 7th grade science teacher at Morrisville High School for 38 years until retiring in 1989. He also was a former Athletic Director at Morrisville.
For the past 31 years Frank has been a permanent resident of Barnegat Light, N.J. and member of St. Peter's at the Light Episcopal Church.
Frank was a lifelong avid fisherman.
Mr. Zurlo is survived by his longtime companion, Joan Stacy; his children, Lisa Zurlo-Waltz (James) and Christopher G. Zurlo (Suzanne); granddaughters, Kristina Zurlo (fiancé, Nick Parto) and Kelsey Waltz; and his great granddaughter, Liliana Parto.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020