Frank J. Engelmann of Fairless Hills died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his daughter's home with his loving family at his side.
Born in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia, Frank lived in both Bucks County and Philadelphia throughout his life.
Frank worked as a bartender at the Cock 'n Bull in Peddler's Village, The Plumsteadville Inn, and Vinnie's Bar & Grill until his retirement in 2010. He then became a member of Life St. Mary in Trevose. Frank proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He enjoyed gardening, reading autobiographies, watching old movies, doing crossword puzzles, baking pies and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. They lit up his life.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Arlene Kovac (John).
He is survived by his four children, Frank Engelmann (Elaine), Terry Engelmann (late Gil Howard), Joanne Hoff (Bud) and Michael Engelmann (Verna). He will also be sadly missed by his six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a third great grandchild due in July, and by many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the health care and hospice providers at Attleboro and Compassus.
Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, services and internet will be held privately and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date for family and friends.
Contributions in his name may be made to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, dementiasociety.org/donate.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020