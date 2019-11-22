|
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
View Map
St. Ignatius of Antioch Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
St. Ignatius of Antioch Church
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Frank J. Fazzalore
1923 - 2019
Frank J. Fazzalore died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living, surrounded by his family, after a full and active life dedicated to family, faith, community and country. He was 96.
Born Oct. 9, 1923 in Farrell (near Sharon), Pa., he was the first-born to James and Theresa (DeLise) Fazzalore. After a youth spent during the Great Depression, Frank graduated from Farrell High School in 1941. Enlisting in the U.S. Army in early 1943, Frank saw action as a BAR gunner in the World War II European Theatre, wounded in Germany on April 12, 1945. For his service he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and a Marksmanship Medal.
After recuperating in a Paris hospital, Frank spent the remainder of his Army time as a clerk with different companies, meeting Generals Eisenhower and Patton during his tour of duty. Returning home in 1946, Frank seized the opportunity provided by the GI Bill, completing his Bachelor's degree (Finance) in three years at Grove City College, followed by a Master's (also in Finance) from Bucknell University.
During his college years he met the love of his life, Mary Lombardi, whom he married in 1950. He and Mary spent 66 wonderful and active years together. She was his wife, friend and adviser.
After obtaining his Master's degree, Frank began work in various positions in and around Mercer County, Pa. After adopting their first child, Mary Frances, Frank and Mary moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he was an executive with GATX Corporation. While in Cleveland, Frank and Mary adopted their second daughter, Jamie, from an Italian orphanage, through Catholic Social Services. Their family was complete.
The family moved to Chicago, where Frank had accepted a position with Gould Battery. The next several years were marked by several promotions within Gould, and accompanying moves: to Yardley, then to Colorado, back to Yardley, where Frank and Mary settled, making their permanent home. Frank was recognized for his hard work and innovation, becoming Comptroller at Gould, prior to his retirement. One of his most notable achievements was hiring the first woman in an executive position at Gould. After his retirement Frank worked for several years as a sought-after financial consultant, with temporary assignments in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California. All during these years he was accompanied by Mary, without whom, as he frequently acknowledged, he would not have been successful.
Frank and Mary were devoted to their family, especially Jamie's sons, their grandsons, Tyler and Trevor Belinsky. Living nearby, Tyler and Trevor were the center of their grandparents' universe, and through their love and attention, Frank and Mary instilled core values of hard work, tolerance, faith, and giving to and serving others. Frank also was immensely proud of his daughter, Jamie, who began and still runs her own business, and who, like Frank, has become a vital and important member and contributor to Lower Makefield Township and its residents.
Frank was a devout Roman Catholic, and both he and Mary were active members of St. Ignatius Parish. Over the years Frank served on many church boards and committees, including the Finance Committee, and co-chaired the committee which raised funds for building the new Rectory. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus, becoming Grand Knight. In 1996 he was also presented the Legion of Honor membership in the Chapel of the Four Chaplains, "in recognition of service to all people regardless of race or faith."
Giving back to his community, Frank served 13 years on the Lower Makefield Board of Supervisors, many times as Board Chair. During his tenure he oversaw the growth and development of the township, including the expansion of the township pool, athletic fields and preservation of open space. A fiscal conservative, Frank was an advocate for low taxes, but also saw the wisdom of investing in improving the well-being and quality of life for all of the township's residents. For his efforts, Frank was honored by the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors as its "Supervisor of the Year." He also was a member of the Bucks County Association of Township Officials, fostering communication and cooperation among the many Bucks County municipalities.
Through their membership in the Bucks County Seniors Group, Frank and Mary were instrumental in advocating for a Seniors Center, culminating in the development and construction of the Lower Makefield Community Center. For his efforts the Seniors' Activity Room at the Center was named for him, with a dedicated, permanent photo and plaque, recognizing his many achievements.
From his wartime experiences, and the opportunity for higher education provided by the GI Bill of Rights, Frank promoted the value of higher education, serving for years as a member of the Bucks County Community College Board of Trustees. He was proud of the college, and was a leading cheerleader for its programs and the educational value the school offered.
A lover of the arts, Frank served for many years on the board of Bucks County Symphony Orchestra, including a stint as President. He and Mary attended plays, musicals, and the opera. A lover of Big Band music, in his youth Frank met both Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. He and Mary also traveled throughout the world, including many cruises. Frequently they were accompanied by their best friends, Vito and Kathryn Marseglia. Frank and Vito were like brothers, and the Marseglias became Frank's "family," as well. Frank and Mary were also members of the Sons of Italy. He was proud of his Italian heritage, and loved good food, especially pasta, lively company and conversation, and a good glass of red wine.
A dedicated sports enthusiast, Frank was originally a Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Moving to Philadelphia, he became a diehard Eagles and Phillies fan, and was a devoted follower of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He loved to watch his grandsons play sports, especially in the last few years, when he was able to watch Trevor play varsity football for Pennington Prep, where Trevor was a team captain. In 2017 Frank was also honored by the Trenton Thunder as its "Hometown Hero," at its D-Day Veterans' observance ceremony.
A proud patriot, Frank was on the Lower Makefield Veterans' Committee, which oversaw the building of the Memorial at Veterans' Square in the township.
Frank loved people. He would strike up a conversation with complete strangers and, in a matter of minutes, had gained another friend. Strong in his opinions, and conservative in politics, he was also open-minded and practical, always looking to achieve what was best for his constituency. He believed in trying to obtain the greatest good for everyone, regardless of background or characteristic.
He was truly representative of "The Greatest Generation."
Frank lost the love of his life, Mary, three years ago. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Vincent, his sister, Rosemary, and his daughter, Mary Frances.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Jamie Fazzalore-Truelove (David), his grandsons, Tyler and Trevor Belinsky, all of Lower Makefield, and his step-grandchildren, Sam Truelove and Jessica Dooley, with whom he became extremely close the last several months. He also leaves behind legions of friends and admirers.
A viewing is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, Delaware Avenue, Yardley. A Mass and funeral service is scheduled 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, Reading Avenue, Yardley. The family will also have additional calling hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, at the church before the start of the Mass. Interment will occur immediately after the Mass, at approximately 1:30 p.m., at the St. Ignatius Cemetery.
In Frank's memory, the family asks that donations be made out to the Bucks County Community College Foundation.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 22, 2019