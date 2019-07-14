Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Frank Kolk
Frank J. Kolk Obituary
Frank J. Kolk of Langhorne entered in the presence of his Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.

He was born and raised in Trenton, N.J., before moving to Langhorne 56 years ago. Mr. Kolk was a builder for 54 years and built many homes in the area until his retirement, and then he started helping his lovely wife of 72 years in the flower business until the time of his death.

He loved sitting in his chair watching his grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. They were the apple of his eye.

Frank was the loving husband of 72 years to Ethel C. (Wilkie) and the loving father of Jerry Kolk (Karen), Roy Kolk (Joyce), Bernice Adams (Bruce), Larry Kolk (Terri), Nancy Kolk (Diana), Diane Kolk, and Joann Fetters (Doug). He had 27 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 12 great- great-grandchildren. Frank will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane, Bristol, PA 19007, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at the above address.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019
