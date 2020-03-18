|
Frank J. Slubowski Jr. passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was 67.
Frank was born in Fort Dix, N.J. to Rosemarie (Shuster) and Frank Slubowski.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, his sons, Frank (Katie) and Chris (Karen), and grandchildren, Madison, Christopher, Alyssa, and Jack.
Frank's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the James J. Mcghee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
On behalf of Frank's family, we have been asked to advise everyone to please be cautious in your decision to attend any type of gathering and to please be respectful of all personal space.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name made be made to a .
