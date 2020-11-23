Frank Lott Zeidler, Sr.Frank Lott Zeidler, Sr. of Bensalem, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was 87 years old.Born in Philadelphia, Frank was a resident of Bensalem for the last 60 years. He owned and operated Falcon Construction for over 35 years. He was a lifetime member of the Newport Fire Company Station 44. Frank was also a devoted member of the Third Reformed Presbyterian Church for 52 years, serving as an Elder for most of those years. He was a true "Mr. Fix it", always willing to help others in need, whether it was doing repairs for family and friends or supporting his community by building the Newport Fire Station.Frank's greatest joy and love was spending time with his family. He cherished Sunday dinners and Saturday sleepovers with his grandchildren, Frank was a true family man, who was adored by everybody and will be greatly missed.Frank will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara (Henry). He is also survived by his children: Frank L. Zeidler, Jr. (Susan), Kim Evalt and Beth Baldwin (Brian); his sister: Dorothy Bates (Jack); and his grandchildren: Jessica, Ashley (David), Adam (Liz), Tara, Zachary, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his siblings: Alice Litten, Edward, James and Robert Zeidler and Rosetta Carroll. Also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Mildred Henry who resided with them for 30 years and sister-in-law Doris James.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Friday eve from 6 to 8 PM at the Newport Fire Company Station 44, 5961 Bensalem Blvd, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a private service at 8 PM. Graveside service and Interment will take place Saturday at 11 AM at Hillside Cemetery 2556 Susquehanna Road Roslyn, PA 19001. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory can be made to Third Reformed Presbyterian Church 3024 Byberry Road Philadelphia, PA 19154, or Saints Prison Ministry P.O. Box 681 Moorestown, NJ 08057.