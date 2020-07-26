Frank Mason "Ace" Adams passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 93.Frank was the beloved husband of Marillyn Bossert Adams for 67 years.Frank was head of Contracts Division at Boeing/Vertol in Philadelphia from 1960 to 1993. He helped develop the Osprey aircraft, and the field repair kit for the "Flying Banana" helicopter used in Vietnam.Born in Philadelphia, Frank was the loving son of the late Frank H. and Florence K. Schanz Adams.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving daughter, Amy Schecter; his son-in-law, Mitchell Schecter; and a grandson, Stefan Schecter; and his sister, Ruth Dietz and her husband, Don.Frank's service and interment will be held privately by the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's name may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.