Frank P. Morrone of Fairless Hills passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at age 90.
He was born in Bristol on Aug. 28, 1928 to the late Joseph and Laura Morrone.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Alice M. Morrone, and his step sons, Robert C. Potts (Joanne Sommer) and Ronald W. Potts (Beatrice). He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family members.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of his family.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019