Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Morrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank P. Morrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank P. Morrone Obituary
Frank P. Morrone of Fairless Hills passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at age 90.

He was born in Bristol on Aug. 28, 1928 to the late Joseph and Laura Morrone.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Alice M. Morrone, and his step sons, Robert C. Potts (Joanne Sommer) and Ronald W. Potts (Beatrice). He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family members.

Services and interment will be held at the convenience of his family.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now