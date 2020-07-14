Frank Silveo Carra of Browndale, Pa. went home to his heavenly Father on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, surrounded by family and while in the arms of his beloved wife of 56 years, the former Dolores Doolittle. He was 79.
Born in Scranton and raised in Dunmore, Pa., son of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Julia Peruzzi Carra, he was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the American Legion Post 529, Forest City. Frank also was a 4th degree knight with the Forest City Knights of Columbus.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by U.S. Steel, Tullytown.
Frank was a man of strong faith and values who loved his family and many, many friends. He enjoyed traveling and loved his vacation home in North Carolina. Frank kept busy woodworking and making gifts for those he loved. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sportsman, and a member of the Browndale Sportsman Club. Frank spent many years volunteering for his community at Forest City Meals on Wheels, Forest City Nursing Home and Forest City Personal Care. He was an active member of the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club, and he loved showing off his antique truck, the "Junkpile".
Also surviving are three sons, Frank Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Levittown, Dan and wife, Sandy, of Fairless Hills, and Mario and husband, Ken Meyers, of Levittown; three grandchildren, Jim Carra and partner, Gabrielle Richardson, Becky Carra and wife, Sara Kenyon, and Sarah (Carra) and husband, Nathan Tate-McCann; three great grandchildren, Paisley, Makayla, and Caleb Tate-McCann; a brother, Salvatore "Butch" Carra of Shunk, Pa.; three sisters, Sue Coulton of Ohio, Rose Bossick and husband, Donald, of Browndale, and Bernadette Druckenmiller and husband, Dave, of Levittown; and a large extended family, including nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at VNA Hospice for their compassionate care.
Due to current public health policy, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main Street, Forest City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1123 East End Blvd., Wilkes- Barre, PA 18702, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
