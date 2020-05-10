Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
To be announced at a later date
Frank Young Obituary
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Frank Young joined his parents, Daisley and Marian Young, in heaven. He passed away after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer along with many other medical issues.

For the last several weeks he lived at Powerback Rehabilitation Center, where he received the wonderful care he deserved to get. The family thanks them for all that was done for him.

Frank was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He retired from Betz Laboratories after 30 years, but continuously had a full time job to keep busy.

Left to grieve his passing is his wife of 46 years, Judith; his children, Jacquelynn Graber (James), Joyce Carroll (Robert), James Glenny (Jackie), Debra Lynn (Daniel) and Juan Otero; four grandsons and two great grandsons; his sister, Irene Baker (Roger); and his brother, Daisley Young (Maryjane). He will also be missed by Bear, his chair companion and dog, and Little Cat, his headrest.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, a military funeral will be held at a later date.

Anyone choosing to honor his memory please donate to an animal rescue group of your choice.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
