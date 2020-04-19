|
Fred G. Seganti Jr., a resident of Holland, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on March 20, 2020 at Statesman, Levittown. He was 84.
Fred was born in Philadelphia to the late Fred G. and Constance (Ruggero) Seganti, Sr. He was a devout man and loved his heavenly Father. Fred was a hard worker all his life both at work as an elevator engineer and at his home, which he built in Holland for his family.
He was a family oriented and thoughtful man, who always bought flowers for his wife on her birthday and their anniversary. Fred enjoyed spending time laughing with his brothers and sisters. He loved to decorate his home for the holidays for everyone to enjoy and whenever he could, he would take his Harley out for a ride.
Fred was the beloved husband of Barbara L. (Gittle) Seganti and the loving father of Craig Seganti, Debra L. Cardy and the late Tina Seganti. He was the devoted grandfather of three and great grandfather of one. Fred was the dear brother of Jim, Harry and Bill Seganti and Peggy Mattivi.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation a memorial service for Fred will be planned for a future date.
Contributions in Fred's memory to Cairn University, 200 Manor Avenue, Langhorne, Pa 19047 would be greatly appreciated.
