|
|
Fred J. Steckroat passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 83 years old.
He is survived by his three sons, Mark (Leslie) of Flemington, N.J., Tom (Patti) of Langhorne, and Greg (Tanya) of Trenton, Mich. He is also survived by his brother, William (Shirley) of Greenville, S.C. He also was the devoted grandfather of Bryce, Gracie, Adam, Payton and Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida (Price), and sister, Shirley Schultz.
Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Fred was the son of the late Margaret L. (McGee) and Fred C. Steckroat. He attended Hanover High School and after graduating, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Fred enjoyed a 38-year career as a machine operator for the Okonite Cable Company in New Brunswick, N.J. Mr. Steckroat had been a resident of Levittown for the past 54 years.
Fred loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles, cooking, watching his grandchildren play sports and going camping and fishing in Vermont. He was an active member of Emilie United Methodist Church for the past 54 years, where he served as the head usher.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Emilie United Methodist Church, 7300 New Falls Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019