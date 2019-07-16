|
Fred W. Ruehling Jr. of Ivyland went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Chandler Hall Health Services in Newtown surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Fred W. and Marie Morganthler Ruehling.
Fred was the beloved husband for 59 years to Barbara Ann (Koppi), and the loving father of Barbara Ann Ruehling Curtin and her husband, William, of Warminster, Stacie Ruehling of Philadelphia, and Marie Kovach and her husband, Mark, of Doylestown. He had four grandchildren, William, Chelsea, Christopher and Matthew, and one great granddaughter, Arabella. He is also survived by his sisters, Cathy DeLuca (Jeff) and Marge Seklecki (Ed), and his sister-in-law, Maggie Calvanese. Fred will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Fred was a resident of Feasterville, Holland and Ivyland, Pa. and had spent many a summer at his home in Stone Harbor, N.J. He served as an active and reservist in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the IBEW Local 126.
Fred began his successful career as a linesman and eventually advanced himself as an electrical estimator. He worked on numerous projects in the area and had worked throughout his career at Union Electric in Fort Washington and Willard Electric in Jenkintown until his retirement.
Fred was an active member of the American Legion Post 331 in Stone Harbor, and in his leisure time enjoyed volunteering, fishing, walks on the beach and spending quality time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working outside and took great pride in ownership of his homes and worked diligently to maintain their curb appeal.
Fred will be deeply missed by his family and by all who came to know him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 16, 2019