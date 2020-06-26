Frederick A. Davis
Frederick A. Davis died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Pottstown, Pa. He was 77.

Born in Portland, Maine, son of the late Rena (Shea) and Edmund Davis, Mr. Davis had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County prior to moving to Pottstown three years ago.

He was a 1961 graduate of Pennsbury High School. Until retiring in 2006, Mr. Davis was employed with General Motors for 25 years.

He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The beloved husband of the late Margaret DiBona Davis, Mr. Davis was the loving father of Jonathan S. Davis (Nancy); stepfather of Linda Keane, Laura Collura and Lisa Ertwine; and the devoted grandfather of Joshua and Nathan Davis, Amanda Sheehan, Brenna Timmick, Brian Keane, Jessica Koehnlein, Johnathan Ertwine and Samanatha Collura. He will also be sadly missed by his siblings, Larry, Bob and Joanne Davis, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
